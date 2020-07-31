Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bihar Minister calls Rhea 'vishkanya', says gang behind 'killing' of Sushant

Targeting actor Rhea Chakraborty over the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, Bihar Minister and JD-U leader Maheshwar Hazari said she played the role of "vishkanya" and alleged that there is a "big gang" behind the "killing" of the actor.

ANI | Patna (Bihar) | Updated: 31-07-2020 17:44 IST | Created: 31-07-2020 17:33 IST
Bihar Minister calls Rhea 'vishkanya', says gang behind 'killing' of Sushant
Bihar Minister and JDU leader Maheshwar Hazari speaking to ANI in Patna on Friday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Targeting actor Rhea Chakraborty over the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, Bihar Minister and JD-U leader Maheshwar Hazari said she played the role of "vishkanya" and alleged that there is a "big gang" behind the "killing" of the actor. "There is a big gang behind the killing of Sushant Singh Rajput. Earlier also talented people who went to Mumbai for work were killed. This gang used Rhea Chakraborty. She trapped Sushant Singh Rajput in a love affair, got his money transferred. Later, she started drama of 'bhoot pret' (ghosts) and played the role of a 'vishkanya'. She sabotaged his talent and defamed love," Hazari told ANI.

The minister sought a CBI probe into the matter. "The Bihar government wants that the names of all members of the gang, which is behind his Sushant's death, should come out. Sushant's family and his followers should get justice. I also request for CBI probe. Bihar government will also ensure investigation in FIR registered in Patna and nab the accused," he said.

Earlier, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi alleged that Mumbai Police are not cooperating with the state police for fair investigation in the alleged suicide case of Sushant Singh Rajput. He also said that BJP feels that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) should take over the actor's death case.

"Mumbai police is putting obstruction in the way of fair investigation by Bihar police in Sushant death case. Bihar police is doing its best but Mumbai police is not cooperating .BJP feels that CBI should take over this case," Modi tweeted. Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh had said that Mumbai Police are investigating the case and it will not be transferred to the CBI.

An FIR was filed by Sushant Singh Rajput's father KK Singh against actor Rhea Chakraborty in Bihar under several sections including abetment of suicide. Rajput was found dead in his Mumbai residence on June 14.

Days after Rajput's death, Chakraborty said she was girlfriend of the 'Dil Bechara' actor while requesting a CBI inquiry in the case. According to the Maharashtra police, statements of 41 people, including filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt, film critic Rajeev Masand, director-producer Sanjay Leela Bhansali, and filmmaker Aditya Chopra have been recorded in the investigation so far. (ANI)

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 episode 2 synopsis revealed, episode 1 recap, what latest we know

Health News Roundup: Record rise in COVID-19 deaths; medical supply financing platform and more

Pacita Abad: Google doodle on a Filipino ambassador of colours

Australian mom takes dad to court over daughter's tattoo

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Cast as Belarusian "Joan of Arc", ex-teacher rallies thousands against veteran leader

Just weeks after emerging from political obscurity to run for president, Svetlana Tikhanouskaya took the stage as darkness fell on Thursday and addressed the biggest opposition rally in Belarus since the collapse of the Soviet Union.Occasio...

Telangana launches website for PV Narasimha Rao s birth centenary celebrations

The Telangana government on Friday launched a dedicated website as a platform to showcase birth centenary celebrations of the former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao. TRS MP and Chairman of the PV Narasimha Rao Centenary Celebrations Committ...

Fiat Chrysler muscles through, green shoots in North America

Fiat Chrysler overcame coronavirus-related factory shutdowns to post losses that were not as bad as feared, and the company predicted improvement for the remainder of 2020. The Italian-American automaker lost just over USD 1.2 billion, 1.05...

Channing Tatum, Scooter Braun to produce Lady Macbeth musical for Amazon

Amazon Studios is developing a teenage Lady Macbeth musical that will be produced by actor Channing Tatum and entrepreneur Scooter Braun. According to The Hollywood Reporter, SJ Inwards will pen the script while John McPhail is attached to ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020