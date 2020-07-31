Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sushant's family asked me to mention Rs 15-cr transaction to cops that I didn't know about: Actor's friend Siddharth

Siddharth Pithani, Sushant Singh Rajput's friend on Friday claimed that the family of the deceased actor asked him to mention a transaction of Rs 15 crore in his statement to the police.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 31-07-2020 22:09 IST | Created: 31-07-2020 22:09 IST
Sushant's family asked me to mention Rs 15-cr transaction to cops that I didn't know about: Actor's friend Siddharth
Siddharth Pithani speaking to ANI in Hyderabad on Friday. . Image Credit: ANI

Siddharth Pithani, Sushant Singh Rajput's friend on Friday claimed that the family of the deceased actor asked him to mention a transaction of Rs 15 crore in his statement to the police. However, he said that he does not know about this transaction and has informed the police about his conversation with Rajput's family.

"Sushant's family members told me about a Rs 15-crore transaction made by Rhea and asked me to mention this in my statement. I told his family members that I will only tell what I know and believe. They asked me to come to Patna. I met them after Sushant's death," Pithani told ANI. "But this sudden mode of change, I do not know. After this, I contacted the police and told them everything. They have given me an email address to share the information. I told police that Sushant's family is asking me to say some things in my statement. I wish I really know about these transactions. If I knew about it, I would have given the statement. I have no idea about this Rs 15 crore," he said.

An FIR was filed by Rajput's father KK Singh against actor Rhea Chakraborty in Bihar under several sections including abetment of suicide. Days after Rajput's death, Chakraborty said she was the "girlfriend" of the 'Dil Bechara' actor while requesting a CBI inquiry in the case.

Chakraborty has also approached the Supreme Court for transfer of investigation to Mumbai in the FIR registered against her in Patna. Pithani said that he used to share an apartment with Rajput in Mumbai and was creating social media content for the actor.

"He was like a brother to me. It was a big shock for the country... I have good memories of being with Sushant in Mumbai. We were quite close as we shared an apartment. We used to a lot of activities. I used to shoot and edit his content for social media. Pithani said that he had been staying with the actor for the past one year and met Rajput, a night before his death.

"I was in the same apartment with Sushant. On the night of June 13, he came to my room and asked me why I did not sleep. I told him that I am going to sleep... He said good night and went to his room. This was our last conversation," he said. "The next day when I went to see him, his door was closed. We knocked but he did not open. We called a locksmith and called his sister also. When we opened the room, we found him dead," he added.

Rajput was found dead in his Mumbai residence on June 14. According to the Maharashtra Police, statements of 41 people, including filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt, film critic Rajeev Masand, director-producer Sanjay Leela Bhansali, and filmmaker Aditya Chopra have been recorded in the investigation so far.

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh had said that Mumbai Police are investigating the case and it will not be transferred to the CBI. (ANI)

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 episode 2 synopsis revealed, episode 1 recap, what latest we know

Pacita Abad: Google doodle on a Filipino ambassador of colours

Health News Roundup: Record rise in COVID-19 deaths; medical supply financing platform and more

Australian mom takes dad to court over daughter's tattoo

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Venezuela supreme court approves extradition request to Italy for ex-oil czar

Venezuelas supreme court said on Friday it had approved a request to Italy for the extradition of Rafael Ramirez, a once powerful oil minister and former head of state oil company Petroleos de Venezuela, on corruption charges. Authorities o...

Maha Metro BSNL lines misused for intl calls, Rs 9.84L loss

The BSNL numbers of Maha Metrowere fraudulently used to make international calls to the tuneof Rs 9.84 lakh after which officials lodged a complaint withSadar police in NagpurAn official said two BSNL lines were hacked by cyberfrauds using ...

Portland has night without tear gas as feds withdraw

Portland had its first night in weeks without tear gas after state police took over from federal agents guarding a courthouse that has been the focal point of violence between protesters and tactical officers. Agents withdrew under a deal b...

LJP urges EC to conduct Bihar assembly polls at appropriate time after COVID-19 situation improves

By Joymala Bagchi Lok Janshakti Party LJP, which is a constituent of ruling NDA, has said Election Commission should assembly elections in the state at appropriate time after COVID-19 situation improves.In a letter to the poll panel, the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020