White House looks forward to hosting Erdogan at a mutually convenient time, spokesperson says
Reuters | Istanbul | Updated: 27-04-2024 00:32 IST | Created: 27-04-2024 00:32 IST
- Country:
- Turkey
A U.S. Embassy spokesperson said on Friday the White House looks forward to hosting Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan at a mutually convenient time.
"But we have not been able to align our schedules," the spokesperson said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Turkish
- White House
- U.S. Embassy
- Tayyip Erdogan
Advertisement
ALSO READ
US State Secy Blinken speaks to Turkish, Chinese, Saudi counterparts on avoiding escalation in Middle East
Soccer-Turkish Super Lig to have foreign VARs in key games for rest of season
Turkey tells U.S. it is worried about escalation of Middle East crisis, Turkish source says
Iran told Turkey in advance of its operation against Israel, Turkish source says
Earthquake jolts Turkish province of Tokat, AFAD says