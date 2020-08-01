Bihar Police to record statements of actors who worked with Sushant Singh Rajput

Bihar Police will record the statements of actors who worked with Sushant Singh Rajput till his last movie in connection with the a case related to his death, police sources said on Saturday. A team of Bihar Police is in Mumbai to probe the actor's death.

An FIR was filed by Sushant Singh Rajput's father KK Singh against actor Rhea Chakraborty in Bihar in connection with the death case under several sections including abetment of suicide. Rajput was found dead in his Mumbai residence on June 14. A case was registered by the Mumbai Police and is being probed.

According to the Mumbai Police, statements of 41 people, including filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt, film critic Rajeev Masand, director-producer Sanjay Leela Bhansali, and filmmaker Aditya Chopra have been recorded in the investigation so far. (ANI)