Sushant case: Rhea Chakraborty "under watch" of Bihar police

The Bihar police, who are in Mumbai to investigate an "abetment to suicide" case related to the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, said they were keeping a watch on his friend and actress Rhea Chakraborty. The four-member Bihar police team arrived in Mumbai on Wednesday to probe the 'abetment to suicide' case registered against Chakraborty and others in Patna.

On Saturday the team visited the Bandra police station in connection with the investigation. When asked whether Chakraborty would be interrogated, an official of the Bihar police said, "It is not required as of now. But she is under our watch." Another member of the visiting team said they have sent notice to Chakraborty under CrPC sections, asking her to cooperate with the police in the probe.

He also said that the Mumbai police was cooperating with them in the investigation of the case. Krishna Kumar Singh (74), Rajput's father, had lodged a complaint against Chakraborty and six others, including her family members, for alleged abetment to suicide, in Patna on Tuesday.

The case was registered under various IPC sections including 341 (wrongful restraint), 342 (wrongful confinement), 380 (theft in dwelling house), 406 (criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating) and 306 (abetment of suicide). Singh has accused Chakraborty, a budding TV and film actor, of having befriended his son in May 2019 with the intention of furthering her own career.

Rajput was found hanging in his suburban Bandra apartment on June 14. Meanwhile, a Mumbai police official said that the visiting team has recorded the statements of six persons as part of the probe.

"Till now, the police team from Bihar has met the late actor's friends, colleagues and relatives. They have recorded the statements of six persons- Rajput's sister, who stays in Versova, former girlfriend Ankita Lokhande, a cook, his friends and colleagues," the official said. The police team is also likely to question the members of Rajput's staff, he said.

"They gathered information about Rajput's various bank accounts and also visited the banks to look into the financial transactions," he said. The visiting team had on Friday visited the Crime Branch office to submit an application seeking assistance from the Mumbai police in probing the case.

As a large number of media persons gathered at the spot, the Andheri police personnel took the officers of the Bihar police in their vehicle for safety. A video of the Bihar police team being taken into the vehicle surfaced on social media with the netizens criticising the city police for their alleged mismanagement.

When asked about it, the official said, "The issue was about the safety of the Bihar police personnel. The city police put the team members inside a van and dropped them at a safe place." PTI DC NP NP.