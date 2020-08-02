Amitabh Bachchan tests negative for COVID-19, discharged from hospital

Left Menu
Megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Sunday said that he has tested negative for COVID-19 and will now be quarantining at home. The 77-year-old actor, who was admitted to Nanavati hospital along with son Abhishek after testing positive for COVID-19 on July 11, expressed his gratitude to well-wishers for their continued support and prayers.

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Sunday said that he has tested negative for COVID-19 and will now be quarantining at home. The 77-year-old actor, who was admitted to Nanavati hospital along with son Abhishek after testing positive for COVID-19 on July 11, expressed his gratitude to well-wishers for their continued support and prayers. "I have tested COVID - have been discharged. I am back home in solitary quarantine. Grace of the Almighty, blessings of Ma Babuji, prayers, duas of near and dear and friends fans EF and the excellent care and nursing at Nanavati made it possible for me to see this," Amitabh wrote on Twitter. Minutes before the screen icon, Abhishek shared on the microblogging site that his father has tested negative for the virus.

The 44-year-old actor, however, said he is still COVID-19 positive and will remain under medical care. "I, unfortunately due to some comorbidities remain Covid-19 positive and remain in hospital. Again, thank you all for your continued wishes and prayers for my family. Very humbled and indebted. I’ll beat this and come back healthier! Promise," he wrote. Abhishek’s wife, actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, 46, and eight-year-old daughter Aaradhya were discharged from the hospital on Monday after testing negative for COVID-19. Throughout his hospitalisation, Amitabh kept his fans and well-wishers updated about his health through his blog and Twitter posts.

