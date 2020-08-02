Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bihar Police to probe suicide of Rajput's former manager

The Bihar Police team, which is in Mumbai to investigate a case related Sushant Singh Rajput's death, will also probe the alleged suicide of his former manager Disha Salian, and if needed also record the statements of those Bollywood personalities, who were earlier questioned by their Mumbai counterparts, officials said on Sunday.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 02-08-2020 18:49 IST | Created: 02-08-2020 18:49 IST
Bihar Police to probe suicide of Rajput's former manager

The Bihar Police team, which is in Mumbai to investigate a case related Sushant Singh Rajput's death, will also probe the alleged suicide of his former manager Disha Salian, and if needed also record the statements of those Bollywood personalities, who were earlier questioned by their Mumbai counterparts, officials said on Sunday. Patna City Superintendent of Police (SP), Vinay Tiwari, on Sunday reached Mumbai to supervise the probe being conducted by the four-member team from the Bihar capital.

Rajput, 34, was found hanging at his apartment in suburban Bandra on June 14. Mumbai Police, who are probing the death case, have so far recorded statements of nearly 40 people, including those from Rajput's family, his cook and people from the film industry that include filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt, film critic Rajeev Masand, director-producer Sanjay Leela Bhansali and filmmaker Aditya Chopra.

The Bihar Police team is probing a separate 'abetment to suicide' case on the basis of a complaint filed by the late actor's father in Patna. Talking to PTI, Inspector General of Police (Patna zone) Sanjay Singh, said, "We are going to investigate the suicide case of Sushant Singh Rajput's former manager Disha Salian, and will also question his friend and creative content manager Siddharth Pithani, who was staying with the actor for the past one year." "Our officials are visiting all possible places related to this case. They had also visited Rajput's residence and recreated the scene. In the coming days, more people are likely to be questioned in the case," he said.

Salian, 28, allegedly committed suicide by jumping from the high-rise building in Malad area here on June 8. Apart from Rajput, Salian had also managed the work of actors like Bharti Singh, Rhea Chakraborty and Varun Sharma.

Earlier Pithani had sent an e-mail to the Mumbai Police, alleging that family members of the late Bollywood star pressurised him to give a statement against actress Rhea Chakraborty, an official said. On Tuesday, Rajput's father Krishna Kumar Singh (74) had lodged a complaint in Patna against Chakraborty and six others, including her family members, for alleged abetment to suicide.

Singh accused Chakraborty, a budding TV and film actor, of having befriended his son in May 2019 with the intention of furthering her own career. Meanwhile, talking to reporters on his arrival at the Mumbai airport, Patna SP Vinay Tiwari said, "I am here to supervise my team. We will probe all possible angles. The Mumbai police is probing the case as per their style and we will do so as per ours. If required, we will also record the statements of Bollywood celebrities whose statements were recorded by the Mumbai police." Replying to a query, he said it was not right to say that the Bihar team was not getting cooperation from the Mumbai police.

"The investigation is progressing in a proper way and we are going in the right direction. Our team is here to get all the important documents related to the case," he said. So far, the Bihar police have recorded statements of 10 people in connection with Rajput's death.

Replying to a query over Rhea Chakraborty, Tiwari said, "We will trace all those persons required in the case and record their statements. In the last one week, our team has recorded statements of many people in the case." The visiting team has requested the Mumbai police for all documents related to the probe, including reports of the forensic laboratory, inquest, post-mortem, and the relevant CCTV footage. The Bihar police also want details of all those who were examined by the Mumbai police and what they said in their statements.

The Patna case was registered under various IPC sections including 341 (wrongful restraint), 342 (wrongful confinement), 380 (theft in dwelling house), 406 (criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating) and 306 (abetment of suicide). Rajput starred in films like "Shuddh Desi Romance" , "Raabta", "Kedarnath" , "Chhichhore" and "Sonchiriya". His most prominent role was that of cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni in the biopic "MS Dhoni: The Untold Story" .

TRENDING

Lee Min Ho's TKEM dominates list of most-watched K-dramas; CLOY still among top 5

Hyun Bin and Song Hye-Kyo: Summing up all the dating rumors

Mi Band 5 India launch: Everything you need to know

Bharat Electronics gets new director of finance

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

J-K records 444 new coronavirus cases, death toll rises to 396 with 8 more fatalities

Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday recorded 444 new coronavirus cases, taking the total number of infected persons past 21,000, even as eight COVID-19 patients died in the last 24 hours in the union territory, officials said. Eight persons, who we...

TN Dy CM, Khushbu wish Amit Shah speedy recovery

Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam and Congress national spokesperson Khushbu Sundar on Sunday wished speedy recovery to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who has tested positve for COVID-19. Wishing an early recovery for our bel...

Health ministry issues revised guidelines for international arrivals

The Union health ministry on Sunday issued a set of revised guidelines for international arrivals which will come into effect from August 8. According to the guidelines, all travellers would need to give an undertaking on the online portal ...

Maha dam water level lower than 2019, arid regions better off

Maharashtras dams have less water as on Sunday than last year but the upside is that water stock in the states traditionally arid areas is better, while regions which normally get good rainfall are lagging in storage levels, official data r...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020