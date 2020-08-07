Mumbai: Bhojpuri actress Anupama Pathak commits suicide

Left Menu
Bhojpuri film actress Anupama Pathak allegedly committed suicide at her home in Mira Road area of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, police said on Friday. Pathak, 40, was found hanging at her rented flat in Mhada Colony on Sunday, police said. Hailing from Purnea district in Bihar, she had moved to Mumbai and worked in Bhojpuri films and TV shows.

Bhojpuri film actress Anupama Pathak allegedly committed suicide at her home in Mira Road area of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, police said on Friday. Pathak, 40, was found hanging at her rented flat in Mhada Colony on Sunday, police said.

Hailing from Purnea district in Bihar, she had moved to Mumbai and worked in Bhojpuri films and TV shows. A day before, she had shared in a Facebook video that she was cheated and was unable able to trust anyone. In the video, she spoke about trust issues and and not having friends who can be of help.

She ended her life when her husband was out for some work, police said. A suicide note was found at the spot. A police official said she felt cheated as a friend did not return her two-wheeler and was also upset as she was out of money and work during the coronavirus-induced lockdown.

"Bye bye, Good night" was her last Facebook post, the official said. A case has been filed under section 306 of IPC, he said.

Pathak's death comes at a time the entertainment industry is reeling from the shock of the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who was found hanging at his apartment in suburban Bandra on June 14. On June 9, Rajput's former manager Disha Salian jumped from a high-rise building. The month earlier, on May 15, TV actor Manmeet Grewal had hanged himself at his Mumbai home.

Television actor Samir Sharma, 44, best known for his roles in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi and Left Right Left, was on Wednesday found dead at his home in suburban Malad where he lived alone..

