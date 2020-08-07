Rhea Chakraborty appears before ED in money laundering case

Actor Rhea Chakraborty, accused of abetting suicide of filmstar Sushant Singh Rajput, appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) here on Friday in connection with the money laundering case lodged by it. The ED had summoned Rhea Chakraborty for questioning on Friday (August 7), but she had requested the agency to postpone recording of her statement pending hearing of her plea filed in the Supreme Court seeking transfer of the case lodged by the Bihar police to Mumbai.

However, the ED rejected her request. "In view of the fact that the ED has informed the media that the request to postpone her attendance is rejected, Rhea has appeared before the ED office," her advocate Satish Maneshinde said.

The advocate, in a statement, added that Rhea Chakraborty (28), Rajput's girlfriend, is a law-abiding citizen and would cooperate with the probe. Rajput (34) was found hanging on June 14 at his residence in suburban Mumbai.

The Bihar police on July 25 based on a complaint filed by Rajput's father K K Singh lodged an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty, her parents - Indrajit and Sandhya Chakraborty, her brother Showik Chakraborty and two others - Samuel Miranda and Shruti Modi. They were booked on charges of criminal conspiracy, cheating, abetment to suicide and wrongful confinement.

The ED on July 31 lodged a case of money laundering after Singh alleged financial irregularities in Rajput's bank accounts..