Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rhea Chakraborty appears before ED in money laundering case

Actor Rhea Chakraborty, accused of abetting suicide of filmstar Sushant Singh Rajput, appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) here on Friday in connection with the money laundering case lodged by it.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 07-08-2020 12:47 IST | Created: 07-08-2020 12:34 IST
Rhea Chakraborty appears before ED in money laundering case
Actress Rhea Chakraborty. (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI

Actor Rhea Chakraborty, accused of abetting suicide of filmstar Sushant Singh Rajput, appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) here on Friday in connection with the money laundering case lodged by it. The ED had summoned Rhea Chakraborty for questioning on Friday (August 7), but she had requested the agency to postpone recording of her statement pending hearing of her plea filed in the Supreme Court seeking transfer of the case lodged by the Bihar police to Mumbai.

However, the ED rejected her request. "In view of the fact that the ED has informed the media that the request to postpone her attendance is rejected, Rhea has appeared before the ED office," her advocate Satish Maneshinde said.

The advocate, in a statement, added that Rhea Chakraborty (28), Rajput's girlfriend, is a law-abiding citizen and would cooperate with the probe. Rajput (34) was found hanging on June 14 at his residence in suburban Mumbai.

The Bihar police on July 25 based on a complaint filed by Rajput's father K K Singh lodged an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty, her parents - Indrajit and Sandhya Chakraborty, her brother Showik Chakraborty and two others - Samuel Miranda and Shruti Modi. They were booked on charges of criminal conspiracy, cheating, abetment to suicide and wrongful confinement.

The ED on July 31 lodged a case of money laundering after Singh alleged financial irregularities in Rajput's bank accounts..

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 260 to be intense, spoilers revealed, release date set for Aug 9

Health News Roundup: Virginia touts nation's first contact tracing app with Apple-Google tech; Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases and more

Adani Electricity Mumbai sells shares worth Rs 202 cr in Yes bank

Science News Roundup: Abu Dhabi's Tawazun to build satellite centre with Airbus; 'Gnarly' tumor shows dinosaurs got cancer and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Macron promises help, Beirut residents vent fury at leaders

Residents of Beirut vented their fury at Lebanons leaders Thursday during a visit by French President Emmanuel Macron, blaming them for the deadly explosion that ravaged the capital. Shouting Revolution they crowded around the visiting lead...

Final call on Mahakumbh Mela to be taken after meeting Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Friday said the final decision regarding next years Mahakumbh Mela will be taken after a discussion with the Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad, which is authorised to take the final call. Th...

Important for young players to learn right techniques early: Chetri

Former India captain Bharat Chetri believes learning the right technique at an early age is the key to success and urged the youngsters to work on their basics in their growing up years. As a former player, you understand how important it i...

Motor racing-Hulkenberg gets second chance after Perez tests positive again

Nico Hulkenberg will continue as a stand-in for Racing Point at Formula Ones 70th Anniversary Grand Prix on Sunday after Mexican Sergio Perez again tested positive for COVID-19, the team said on Friday. The 32-year-old German was drafted in...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020