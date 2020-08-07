Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rhea reaches ED office after her request to postpone recording of statement gets rejected

Actress Rhea Chakraborty on Friday arrived at the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office in Mumbai in connection with actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 07-08-2020 12:53 IST | Created: 07-08-2020 12:53 IST
Rhea reaches ED office after her request to postpone recording of statement gets rejected
Actress Rhea Chakraborty on Friday arrived at Enforcement Directorate office in Mumbai (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Actress Rhea Chakraborty on Friday arrived at the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office in Mumbai in connection with actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. Earlier the ED had rejected her request to postpone recording her statement till Supreme Court hearing.

Meanwhile, the ED has summoned Shruti Modi, former business manager of Sushant Singh Rajput, asking her to appear before the agency today. The ED has also asked the late actor's friend Siddharth Pithani to appear before the agency on August 8.

The agency had on July 31 registered an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) in the case after a First Information Report (FIR) was filed by KK Singh, the late actor's father, against actor Chakraborty in Bihar on July 28. Meanwhile, Chakraborty has requested that the recording of her statement be postponed till Supreme Court hearing in connection with actor Sushant Singh Rajput's alleged suicide case, said Satish Maneshinde, Rhea's lawyer on her being summoned by ED.

The ED earlier interrogated Samuel Miranda, an associate of Rhea over the latter's properties, sources said. The Special Investigation Team of the CBI that is probing high profile cases of Vijay Mallya and AgustaWestland cases will now investigate the Sushant Singh Rajput's death case, which police thinks could have been suicide.

The investigating agency has registered a case against six accused including Bollywood actor Chakraborty and others in connection with Rajput's death. Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had earlier sent a recommendation to the Central government for CBI investigation in the case filed in Patna, based on the complaint of Rajput's father KK Singh against Rhea Chakraborty under sections including abetment of suicide on July 25.

Sushant was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14. (ANI)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 260 to be intense, spoilers revealed, release date set for Aug 9

Health News Roundup: Virginia touts nation's first contact tracing app with Apple-Google tech; Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases and more

Adani Electricity Mumbai sells shares worth Rs 202 cr in Yes bank

Science News Roundup: Abu Dhabi's Tawazun to build satellite centre with Airbus; 'Gnarly' tumor shows dinosaurs got cancer and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Macron promises help, Beirut residents vent fury at leaders

Residents of Beirut vented their fury at Lebanons leaders Thursday during a visit by French President Emmanuel Macron, blaming them for the deadly explosion that ravaged the capital. Shouting Revolution they crowded around the visiting lead...

Final call on Mahakumbh Mela to be taken after meeting Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Friday said the final decision regarding next years Mahakumbh Mela will be taken after a discussion with the Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad, which is authorised to take the final call. Th...

Important for young players to learn right techniques early: Chetri

Former India captain Bharat Chetri believes learning the right technique at an early age is the key to success and urged the youngsters to work on their basics in their growing up years. As a former player, you understand how important it i...

Motor racing-Hulkenberg gets second chance after Perez tests positive again

Nico Hulkenberg will continue as a stand-in for Racing Point at Formula Ones 70th Anniversary Grand Prix on Sunday after Mexican Sergio Perez again tested positive for COVID-19, the team said on Friday. The 32-year-old German was drafted in...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020