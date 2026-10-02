Russian air strikes kill one, restrict traffic across Dnipro River in Kyiv

Reuters | Updated: 02-10-2026 11:08 IST | Created: 02-10-2026 11:08 IST
Russian air strikes kill one, restrict traffic across Dnipro River in Kyiv

Russian air ​strikes have killed one and injured ​two in the Ukrainian ‌capital of ​Kyiv and forced the closure of two bridges across the Dnipro River, city authorities said on ‌Friday.

The Russian drones smashed into a school in Kyiv and into the Southern Bridge over the Dnipro River on Thursday, triggering fires in the capital, Kyiv ‌officials said. Traffic across the Southern Bridge and the Paton Bridge ‌was closed, with partial restrictions on the Metro Bridge, and a fire broke out in the upper floors of an apartment building in Kyiv, city officials said on Telegram on ⁠Friday.

Russian ​defence ministry said ⁠on Telegram that its drones hit a bridge over the Dnipro River in Kyiv, ⁠a power station in the surrounding region, the Izmail port near Odesa and ​a cargo vessel, as it said all were used for military purposes. In ⁠Russia, Ukrainian drones targeted industrial facilities in Volgograd city, home to a large oil ⁠refinery, ​sparking a fire and leaving one person injured after hitting an apartment building, a governor said.

Ukraine's strikes on oil refineries in Russia, one ⁠of the world's leading oil producers, have cost Russia 1% of its gross domestic ⁠product, Russian ⁠President Vladimir Putin has said, as people were forming long lines to refill their car tanks amid the damage.

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