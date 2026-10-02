Trump says tariffs bringing factories back to US

US President Donald Trump credited his tariff policies with returning manufacturing employment and industrial plants to the country, asserting that shielding domestic markets from foreign competitors is driving a revival in American manufacturing. Speaking in Texas, Trump cited the expansion of truck manufacturing as proof that his trade measures are yielding results.

“We have more factories being built, like, you’re doing so well, they're doing well, better than anybody in the history of our country. All over the country, they're building factories, plants, manufacturing’s coming back,” Trump stated. The US President explained that import duties have successfully prevented foreign manufacturers from dumping merchandise into the American market while depriving local labourers of livelihoods.

“They'd drop their products here; they’d walk away with the money, and you’d walk away with no jobs. But not with me and we changed it,” he noted. Furthermore, Trump stated that national exports have attained historic highs, asserting that the trade deficit with China has dropped significantly.

“Thanks to our strong tariff policy, this year, American exports have surged to the highest level in history, in the history of our country,” Trump remarked. “Our trade deficit with China has plummeted to the lowest level that we've had in 44 years,” he added.

Trump also mentioned that industrial earnings have increased and that the nation has generated 60,000 new production jobs over the course of the year. “And after years of decline, this year, the United States has added 60,000 new manufacturing jobs and heavy truck manufacturing is almost up by about, what, 31 per cent or something,” he said.

“And heavy truck shipments have hit an all-time high, the highest in the history of our country under the Trump administration.” “American trucking is back,” Trump declared.

Peterbilt events manager Sarah Renshaw informed Trump that his import taxes enabled the enterprise to boost output and expand its workforce. “Mr. President, because of your tariffs, we have been able to hire -- increase production and hire 1,000 employees,” Renshaw stated.

Additionally, Trump connected the sector's performance to his government's choice to rescind environmental mandates impacting heavy commercial vehicles. He highlighted a specific nitrogen oxide standard, noting that cancelling the requirement will lower the expenses associated with manufacturing trucks.

“This action alone will cut an estimated $6,000 from the cost of each truck built and it'll be a better truck,” Trump stated. Trump has established import tariffs as a primary pillar of his commercial and economic agenda, maintaining that levies on foreign goods safeguard local output and incentivise businesses to operate domestically. His administration has similarly deployed targeted duties to protect sectors deemed vital to national and economic security. (ANI)