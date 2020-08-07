Former business manager of Sushant arrives at ED's office for questioning
Shruti Modi, former business manager of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput has arrived at the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office on Friday for questioning in the case.ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 07-08-2020 15:14 IST | Created: 07-08-2020 15:14 IST
After getting the notification from the Government of India, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday registered case against Rhea Chakraborty, Indrajit Chakraborty, Sandhya Chakraborty, Showik Chakraborty, Samuel Miranda, Shruti Modi, and others in connection with Sushant Singh Rajput's death case.
The investigating agency booked six accused and others in sections including criminal conspiracy, abetment of suicide, wrongful restrain, wrongful confinement, theft, criminal breach of trust, cheating and criminal intimidation. CBI said it is also in touch with Bihar Police. Sushant was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14. (ANI)
