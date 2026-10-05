Euro zone investor morale falls in October, Sentix survey shows
Investor morale in the euro zone fell to 2.7 in October, as easing expectations cast doubt on a possible economic upturn, a survey showed on Monday.
Investor morale in the euro zone fell to 2.7 in October, as easing expectations cast doubt on a possible economic upturn, a survey showed on Monday.
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