Tamil Nadu Sports Minister Aadhav Arjuna felicitates Asian Games 2026 medal winners in Chennai

Tamil Nadu Sports Development Minister Aadhav Arjuna met and felicitated squash players who won medals at the 20th Asian Games held in Japan at the Nehru Stadium in Periyamet, Chennai. Abhay Singh won a silver medal in the men’s singles squash event at the Asian Games. He also clinched a bronze medal in the men’s team event, alongside Veer Chotrani, Velavan Senthilkumar and Suraj Kumar Chand.

Senthilkumar also combined with Joshna Chinappa to win a bronze medal in the mixed doubles squash event. The Minister also felicitated Tamil Nadu athlete Rajesh Ramesh, who was part of the bronze medal-winning 4x100m relay team, along with Velavan Senthilkumar, Joshna Chinappa and Shamina Riaz.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister Aadhav Arjuna said, “These are the people who inspire us.” He said that work on air-conditioned rooms at the sports facilities is currently underway. He also announced that sports hostels will soon be established in all 38 districts of Tamil Nadu.

The Minister further said that Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay will soon meet the athletes who won medals at the Asian Games and host a dinner for them. Notably, India signed off from the Asian Games 2026 in Aichi-Nagoya with a haul of 85 medals, including 21 golds, 27 silvers and 37 bronze medals, but it was the country's clean sweep of gold medals in cricket, kabaddi and hockey that provided the defining moments of a campaign which also produced record-breaking performances, first-time podium finishes and historic individual triumphs.

India finished fourth in the overall medal standings with 21 gold, 27 silver and 37 bronze medals. China dominated the Games with 341 medals, including 169 gold, while hosts Japan finished second with 269 medals, including 83 gold. South Korea were third with 150 medals, including 39 gold, according to Olympics.com. India's 85-medal haul was below the record 106 medals, including 28 gold, won at the Hangzhou Games in 2023, but the campaign featured several landmark achievements across disciplines. (ANI)