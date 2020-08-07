Left Menu
Development News Edition

'The world exploded': Beirut blast takes a husband, father

Once travel restrictions eased, he flew home with a new sense of urgency: His 6-year old had been diagnosed with Hodgkin lymphoma. Together, Jihad and Soha spent 13 days with their daughter, Gemma, as she received treatment.

PTI | Beirut | Updated: 07-08-2020 18:44 IST | Created: 07-08-2020 18:44 IST
'The world exploded': Beirut blast takes a husband, father

Soha Saade had not seen her husband since Christmas. The coronavirus pandemic had kept 44-year-old Jihad in Nigeria, where he worked far from his family in Beirut. Once travel restrictions eased, he flew home with a new sense of urgency: His 6-year old had been diagnosed with Hodgkin lymphoma.

Together, Jihad and Soha spent 13 days with their daughter, Gemma, as she received treatment. “We only had one more day left in the hospital,” Soha said. When smoke billowed outside the hospital window Tuesday, the couple lamented Beirut's pollution and disorder. Soha began to film it on her phone, then went out to check with nurses if there was reason to worry.

As she opened the door, “the world exploded." In an instant, she had to make a wrenching decision — focus on her daughter, who suddenly was watching blood gush from her stunned father's head, or leave the girl with others and try to save the life of the man she loved. Soha carried her burly husband down nine floors, walking barefoot on broken glass. The hospital was no longer functioning. She had to find another.

Strangers appeared and helped her down the stairs. Her brother arrived to help. Soha reached a doctor friend on the phone who talked her through basic first aid.

“Jihado, answer me, don't go,” she pleaded with her husband. But it was too late. Other hospitals, overwhelmed, turned the couple away. Soha's husband died in her arms. He never said a word.

“He didn't even open his eyes. I saw his soul (leaving his body),” Soha said. She only removed the broken glass from her feet three days later.

She doesn't know how to ever remove the pain. Tuesday's blast killed nearly 150 people. Search teams are still looking for bodies as some families don't know whether to mourn.

“You are not supposed to die in a hospital. This is what is killing me,” Soha said. The couple's love had survived so much. Jihad, a hotel manager, grew up in Nigeria but never severed ties with Lebanon. He was known for his generosity and for being a family man, his wife said.

They married in 2009 but Soha had to return home from Nigeria when the West African country was shaken by an Ebola virus outbreak a few years ago and she had a baby. Violence in Lebanon then thwarted their plans to live together there. In their long-distance conversations “he would tell me every day, 'Don't worry, my love. Don't have a concern,'” Soha recalled. “If I wanted the moon, he would bring it to me. He would never make me angry. ... He would never make anyone angry." The couple met every two months until, again, a virus outbreak disrupted their plans. And then their daughter received her diagnosis.

Finally, when Jihad could travel, he came bearing gifts. After days in the hospital by his family's side, he visited their 9-year-old son, Karl, for a weekend. He returned two days before the explosion, bearing new pajamas for his wife and a plate of tabbouleh for his daughter, who had craved it. “His biggest concern was his family. He was carrying a big load. Everyone was counting on him,” Soha said.

“He used to give me peace of mind.”(AP) RUP RUP.

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 260 to be intense, spoilers revealed, release date set for Aug 9

Health News Roundup: Virginia touts nation's first contact tracing app with Apple-Google tech; Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases and more

Adani Electricity Mumbai sells shares worth Rs 202 cr in Yes bank

My Hero Academia Chapter 280 to be out on Aug 10, spoilers reveal many surprising things

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

White House's Kudlow says more COVID-19 talks expected Friday -Bloomberg TV

White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said more talks were expected on Friday between the White House and Democrats on further coronavirus relief aid after negotiations appeared to have stalled the day before.Im sure there will be talks...

Rs 4 lakh given to kin of 2 killed by falling trees

Udhagamandalam, Aug 7 PTI A solatium of Rs 4 lakh has been given to each of the families of two persons who died after trees fell on them in Nilgiris district due to heavy rain. The cheques for the amount were handed over to the families of...

Hockey captain Manpreet, 3 other players test positive for COVID-19

The Indian mens hockey team captain Manpreet Singh and three other players have tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of the national camps resumption in Bengaluru, the Sports Authority of India SAI said on Friday. Besides Manpreet, defender S...

Two members of 'Thak-Thak Gang' held in Delhi, Rs 1-cr jewellery recovered

The Delhi Police has arrested two suspected members of of the Thak-Thak Gang, which is known for distracting the attention of its targets before robbing them, and recovered jewellery worth over Rs 1 crore, officials said on Friday. The accu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020