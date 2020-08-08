Left Menu
Development News Edition

LeT terror financing network busted in Jammu, 6 held

With the arrest of six accused, police have busted a Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) terror financing network in Jammu, Mukesh Singh, Inspector General of Police, Jammu said on Saturday.

ANI | Jammu (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 08-08-2020 17:31 IST | Created: 08-08-2020 17:31 IST
LeT terror financing network busted in Jammu, 6 held
Mukesh Singh, Inspector General of Police, Jammu speaking at a press conference in Jammu on Saturday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

With the arrest of six accused, police have busted a Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) terror financing network in Jammu, Mukesh Singh, Inspector General of Police, Jammu said on Saturday. According to the police, the arrested accused have been identified as Mudasir Farooq Bhat, Tauqil Ahmad Bhat, Asif Bhat, Khalid Latif Bhat, Gazi Iqbal and Tariq Hussain Mir.

Singh told a press conference, "We got information that a terror financing network is operating in Jammu. Special Operations Group (SOG), Jammu, called up Mudasir Farooq Bhat, resident of Doda, for interrogation and subsequently arrested him after his confession about links with Lashkar-e-Toiba financing network." "On July 19, police seized a tiffin box containing Rs 1.5 lakh. On further interrogation, he disclosed other details on the basis of which, we arrested five more people having links with LeT. A case has been registered under section 38 (Membership of LeT) and 40 (Financing and other support activities) of Unlawful Activities Prevention Act," said Singh.

He said that all these accused were working for Haroon Ilias Khubeb (Mohammad Naveen Bhat), resident of Doda. Haroon was trained with the LeT in Pakistan in 1997. "Haroon came back to Doda and was involved in LeT activities. He then went back to Pakistan in 2006. Since then he has been working for the organisation and is active there," Singh said.

"Haroon has created this network in Jammu which had been taking part in LeT activities for the last two-three years. A man named Abid Ahmad Bhat was recruited and was killed in an encounter in 2018. Another person named Jamaldin was recruited and had been arrested in 2019 and is in jail at present," said the Inspector General. They were being paid for performing terror activities and a total of Rs 12.5 lakh has been transferred to them through Attari Border and other channels. Hawala transactions were made through Mumbai and some of the money was transferred through electronic mode.

Singh said they were planning something bigger in future. "We don't have specific information regarding any activity that they were planning on August 5 or 15, but yes the attempt was to reactivate and probably, they were planning something bigger in future," Mukesh Singh said. (ANI)

TRENDING

Song Hye-Kyo’s agency debunks dating rumor with Hyun Bin, Song Joong-Ki donates fund in Korea

Kerala plane crash: Maha NCP leaders express grief

Dr Harsh Vardhan presides signing of MoU between FSSAI and CSIR

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 1,147 to 214,214; Trump signs executive order to boost U.S. drug manufacturing and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

2020 Challenge: Sidharth Malhotra shares collage, says '2020 is a mood in itself'

Actor Sidharth Malhotra has joined the legion of celebrities taking the viral Challenge 2020 on Instagram. The actor on Saturday shared a collage channelling the mood in a calendar for the year. The Student of The Year actor shared the coll...

World News Roundup: Brazil COVID-19 deaths reach 100,000; Blast rocks military base in Somali capital and more

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.France offers aid as Mauritius declares emergency over oil spill from stranded vesselFrench President Emmanuel Macron pledged on Saturday to send teams and equipment to help Mauritius deal...

With 58,173 new coronavirus cases, US caseload crosses 4.9 million

Washington US, August 08 SputnikANI The United States has reported 58,173 new coronavirus cases on Friday, bringing the total past 4.9 million, according to Johns Hopkins University. The first case of COVID-19 in the US was reported 198 day...

Hong Kong, Chinese officials jeer at US sanctions

Hong Kongs leader and Chinas top representative in the city took pot shots at the United States on Saturday after the Trump administration sanctioned them and nine other officials for allegedly cracking down on freedom and undermining the l...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020