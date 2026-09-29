Asian Games: Boxer Narender Berwal settles for bronze after losing semifinal bout to Aibek Oralbay

Indian boxer Narender Berwal settled for the bronze medal in the men's +90kg boxing category at the Asian Games 2026 after losing his semifinal bout to reigning world champion Aibek Oralbay of Kazakhstan by unanimous decision here on Tuesday. Narender, who had earlier won a silver medal at the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, struggled to find his rhythm against the experienced Oralbay, who dictated the pace with a combination of body shots and punches to the head, according to ESPN.

The Indian improved as the opening round progressed and landed a couple of counter-punches, but the judges awarded the round 5-0 to Oralbay. With strong support from the home crowd, Oralbay continued to press forward in the second round. Narender showed greater intent and connected with a right hook, but the Kazakh remained in control and again took the round 5-0.

Narender came out aggressively in the final round and landed more punches as Oralbay increasingly focused on defence and movement. However, the Kazakh landed several solid blows of his own, forcing the referee to give Narender a standing count before allowing the bout to continue. Oralbay held on to win the final round and complete a unanimous-decision victory, booking his place in the gold-medal bout.

The bronze marks another major international medal for 31-year-old Narender, a Subedar in the Indian Army, after his silver at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games earlier this year. Narender's medal took India's overall tally at the Asian Games to 48, comprising five gold, 21 silver and 22 bronze medals.

Earlier on Tuesday, Ankush Panghal defeated Uzbekistan's Fazliddin Erkinboev 4-1 in the men's 80kg semifinal to enter the gold-medal bout. Ankush will face South Korea's Kim Min-Seong in the final. Parveen Hooda had also progressed to the women's 65kg final after beating China's Li Shu 5-0 by unanimous decision. She will face Chinese Taipei's Chen Nien-chin for gold.

With Narender's semifinal bringing the day's Indian boxing action to a close, India have two boxers through to the gold-medal bouts in Ankush and Parveen. (ANI)