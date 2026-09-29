Techurate Launches ABX, an AI-Native Banking Platform Built for Continuous Transformation

VMPL Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 29: Techurate, a global banking technology company, has announced the launch of ABX — Alpha Banking Experience, an AI-native, composable banking platform designed to help financial institutions modernize their technology infrastructure while continuously evolving their banking experiences.

The platform was unveiled in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, marking a significant step in Techurate's vision to enable banks to adopt AI and modern banking capabilities without having to replace their entire technology ecosystem. At the heart of ABX is a simple proposition: modern banking should be able to evolve continuously.

Unlike conventional banking platforms where AI is added as a separate application or chatbot, ABX integrates AI, intelligence and agentic capabilities into the platform architecture itself. This allows banks to introduce intelligent experiences across customer journeys, products, operations and decision-making, while continuing to work with their existing banking systems. Bringing AI Into the Core of Banking

ABX is designed to help banks move beyond isolated AI use cases towards an integrated, AI-enabled banking environment. Its capabilities span multiple areas of banking, including:

- Customer Experience: AI assistants that understand customer intent and support customers through banking journeys. - Banking Operations: AI-powered automation and copilots that assist employees with everyday processes and tasks.

- Lending and Credit: Intelligent support across loan origination, assessment and servicing. - Fraud and Risk: AI-driven intelligence to identify suspicious activity and support faster risk decisions.

- Compliance: Intelligent assistance for monitoring, analysis and regulatory processes. - Treasury and Finance: AI-enabled insights and decision support.

- Employee Productivity: Context-aware AI copilots that help banking employees access information and complete tasks more efficiently. The platform is also designed to support the evolution from AI-assisted banking to agentic banking, enabling AI agents to securely interact with banking services and enterprise systems to execute defined tasks, subject to appropriate controls, governance and approvals.

Modernization Without a Complete System Replacement For many banks, digital transformation is constrained by legacy technology and the scale, cost and complexity involved in replacing existing systems.

ABX addresses this through its composable architecture, allowing financial institutions to adopt capabilities progressively and integrate them with their existing core banking environments. Banks can begin with individual capabilities such as Digital Banking, Smart Branch or Agency Banking, and subsequently add new products, customer journeys, intelligence and AI capabilities as their transformation priorities evolve.

This approach enables banks to modernize progressively while protecting existing technology investments, rather than requiring a wholesale replacement of their banking infrastructure. “AI is changing the way banks will build and operate, but banks should not have to discard everything they have built to take advantage of it,” said Harshavardhan Pusala, Founder & CEO, Techurate.

“ABX is our vision of an AI-native banking platform that allows banks to launch products faster, make their existing technology AI-ready and continuously improve customer experience and operational efficiency. We want banks to have the flexibility to start small and progressively transform the entire bank.” From a business perspective, ABX is designed to help financial institutions approach transformation as an ongoing process rather than a single, large-scale technology programme.

“For banks, transformation is not only about adopting new technology; it is about making investments that create sustainable value while allowing the institution to remain agile,” said Ramya, Chief Financial Officer, Techurate. “ABX is designed to give banks the flexibility to modernize progressively, build on their existing technology investments and introduce new capabilities as their business needs evolve. By bringing AI, composability and banking capabilities together, we aim to make continuous transformation more practical and sustainable for financial institutions.”

From Digital Transformation to Continuous Transformation Banking transformation has traditionally been associated with large, multi-year technology programmes involving the replacement of core systems and the introduction of new digital channels.

ABX is built around a more incremental model: Compose → Launch → Learn → Improve → Evolve

The approach allows banks to introduce new capabilities progressively, respond to changing customer expectations and build on their existing technology investments. As AI capabilities continue to evolve, ABX is designed to provide banks with a platform that can evolve with them — from intelligent customer experiences and employee copilots today to increasingly autonomous, governed and agentic banking experiences over time.

With the launch of ABX, Techurate is positioning its next generation of banking technology around a model of continuous transformation, giving financial institutions the flexibility to modernize at their own pace while preparing for an increasingly AI-driven banking ecosystem. About Techurate

Techurate is a global banking technology company serving financial institutions across multiple markets. Its capabilities span digital banking, branch automation, agency banking, AI, analytics and banking operations, helping financial institutions modernize their technology ecosystems and deliver evolving banking experiences (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)