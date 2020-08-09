Left Menu
Mortal remains of late Captain DV Sathe brought to Air India building in Mumbai

The mortal remains of late Captain DV Sathe brought to Air India building in Mumbai on Sunday.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 09-08-2020 16:51 IST | Created: 09-08-2020 16:51 IST
Mortal remains of late Captain DV Sathe brought to Air India building in Mumbai on Sunday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

The mortal remains of late Captain DV Sathe brought to Air India building in Mumbai on Sunday. Air India staff and other senior officials of the flight service provider paid their last respect to the Captain who was flying the Air India Express flight which crash-landed at Kozhikode airport on August 7.

At least 18 people including two pilots lost their lives in the incident. The four-cabin crew members were safe, said the Air India Express in a statement.The Air India Express flight carrying 190 passengers including 10 infants skidded while landing at Karipur airport in Kozhikode. Earlier, Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said that an enquiry has been ordered under the Aircraft Act, black boxes of flight IX-1344 have been recovered. Findings of this investigation will be made public. (ANI)

