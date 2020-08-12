Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rajput more famous after death: Memon; NCP disapproves remark

The tweet does not in any way insults or belittle him, he added. However, Maharashtra minister and NCP national spokesperson Nawab Malik said Memons remarks do not reflect the partys view and it does not endorse or support his statement in any way.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 12-08-2020 16:19 IST | Created: 12-08-2020 16:14 IST
Rajput more famous after death: Memon; NCP disapproves remark
File photo Image Credit: ANI

NCP leader Majeed Memon on Wednesday said actor Sushant Singh Rajput was not as famous during his lifetime as he is after death, a remark which did not go down well with his party which quickly distanced itself from it. The NCP said it was Memon's personal opinion and not of the party.

Memon, who is a former Rajya Sabha member and a prominent lawyer, also said the media space that the late actor is occupying nowadays is perhaps more than" Indias Prime Minister and US President. As reactions came in on the social media following his post, Memon said his comments do not insult the late actor in any way.

Rajput, 34, was found hanging at his apartment in Bandra area here on June 14. A tug of war has been going on between the governments of Bihar and Maharashtra over the case. Maharashtra has been contending that Bihar had no jurisdiction in the matter since the death took place in Mumbai.

Mumbai Police have so far recorded statements of 56 people including Rajput's sisters, his friend and actress Rhea Chakraborty and some other film personalities in connection with his death. Rajput's father K K Singh on July 25 lodged a complaint with Patna police against Chakraborty and her family members, accusing them of abetting the actor's suicide.

An FIR has been registered by Patna police against Chakraborty and others under various IPC sections. "Sushant was not as famous during his lifetime as he is after his death. The space in media he is occupying nowadays is perhaps more than our PM or President of US! Memon tweeted.

Memon said secrecy has to be maintained when a crime is at the investigation stage. Publicising every development in the process of collecting vital evidence adversely affects the interest of truth and justice, he added. With reactions coming in on the social media following his post, Memon later said his comments do not insult the actor in any way.

"There is so much noise on my tweet on Sushant. Does it mean that Sushant was not popular during his lifetime or that he should not get justice? Certainly not. Misinterpretation should be avoided. The tweet does not in any way insults or belittle him, he added.

However, Maharashtra minister and NCP national spokesperson Nawab Malik said Memons remarks do not reflect the partys view and it does not endorse or support his statement in any way. "The statement made by Majeed Memon on twitter is his personal opinion and not of the NCP. Our party does not endorse or support his statement in any form or manner. He is not a spokesperson of the NCP which must be noted by all, Malik tweeted.

TRENDING

I-T dept raids Chinese individuals, local contacts in Rs 1,000-crore money laundering case

One Piece Chapter 988 to be out on Aug 23, Kaido’s battle with scabbards, what more to see

COVID-19: Committee on vaccine administration to meet on Aug 12

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 966 to 217,293;COVID-19 cases in U.S. children soared in late July and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

Man whose number is similar to Rhea's gets abusive calls

A resident of Kolhapur in Maharashtra has switched off his mobile phone for the past few days as he was receiving too many abusive calls from people who thought it was Bollywood actor Rhea Chakraborty number. Chakraborty is in news after ac...

Isuzu partners with TASL for vehicle services chain

Japanese utility vehicle maker Isuzu Motors on Wednesday said it has partnered with TVS Automobile Solutions TASL to allow its dealer partners in India to become franchisees of the multi-brand vehicle services chain, MyTVS, of the latter. U...

Pandemic to push Swiss federal finances into red

The Swiss federal government expects a financing deficit of 20.9 billion Swiss francs 22.87 billion and an ordinary budget deficit of 3.1 billion francs this year as the coronavirus pandemic hits revenue, it said on Wednesday. According to ...

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan expecting their second child

Celebrity couple Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan are all set to welcome a new member in their family as they announced that they are expecting a second child on Wednesday. We are very pleased to announce that we are expecting an addit...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020