Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Drishyam' director Nishikant Kamat hospitalised for liver ailments

Director Nishikant Kamat, best known for his films "Mumbai Meri Jaan", "Drishyam" and "Madaari", has been admitted to the intensive care unit of a hospital here for the treatment of liver ailments, sources said on Wednesday.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 12-08-2020 16:35 IST | Created: 12-08-2020 16:35 IST
'Drishyam' director Nishikant Kamat hospitalised for liver ailments

Director Nishikant Kamat, best known for his films "Mumbai Meri Jaan" , "Drishyam" and "Madaari", has been admitted to the intensive care unit of a hospital here for the treatment of liver ailments, sources said on Wednesday. Kamat was admitted on July 31 and is currently under the supervision of senior doctors, they said.

Hospital authorities are tight-lipped about his health condition but a source close to the director said, "Kamat has been suffering from liver cirrhosis for sometime". "He is in the ICU at a hospital in Hyderabad. His condition is critical," the insider added.

Kamat, 50, made his directorial debut with the Marathi film "Dombivali Fast" in 205. His Bollywood debut was 2008's "Mumbai Meri Jaan" , starring Irrfan and R Madhavan. Kamat also played the negative role in John Abraham-starrer "Rocky Handsome" in 2016, which he also directed. His biggest hit was Ajay Devgn-Tabu starrer "Drishyam" , which was a remake of the Malayalam movie of the same name..

TRENDING

I-T dept raids Chinese individuals, local contacts in Rs 1,000-crore money laundering case

One Piece Chapter 988 to be out on Aug 23, Kaido’s battle with scabbards, what more to see

COVID-19: Committee on vaccine administration to meet on Aug 12

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 966 to 217,293;COVID-19 cases in U.S. children soared in late July and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

Man whose number is similar to Rhea's gets abusive calls

A resident of Kolhapur in Maharashtra has switched off his mobile phone for the past few days as he was receiving too many abusive calls from people who thought it was Bollywood actor Rhea Chakraborty number. Chakraborty is in news after ac...

Isuzu partners with TASL for vehicle services chain

Japanese utility vehicle maker Isuzu Motors on Wednesday said it has partnered with TVS Automobile Solutions TASL to allow its dealer partners in India to become franchisees of the multi-brand vehicle services chain, MyTVS, of the latter. U...

Pandemic to push Swiss federal finances into red

The Swiss federal government expects a financing deficit of 20.9 billion Swiss francs 22.87 billion and an ordinary budget deficit of 3.1 billion francs this year as the coronavirus pandemic hits revenue, it said on Wednesday. According to ...

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan expecting their second child

Celebrity couple Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan are all set to welcome a new member in their family as they announced that they are expecting a second child on Wednesday. We are very pleased to announce that we are expecting an addit...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020