'Drishyam' director Nishikant Kamat's condition 'stable but critical': hospital

Director Nishikant Kamat, best known for his films "Drishyam" and "Madaari", has been admitted to the intensive care unit of AIG Hospitals here for the treatment of chronic liver disease, the hospital said in a statement on Wednesday. His condition is "stable but critical", the medical facility added in the statement. Fifty-year-old Kamat was admitted on July 31 to the private hospital in Gachibowli with "jaundice and abdominal distention".

The director is also suffering from "secondary infections" and is currently under the supervision of senior doctors. "He has been diagnosed with chronic liver disease and other secondary infections. He is in the intensive care unit for continuous monitoring under supervision of a multi-disciplinary team of senior consultants comprising gastroenterologists, hepatologists, critical care and others. His condition is stable but critical," the hospital said in a statement. Kamat made his directorial debut with the Marathi film "Dombivali Fast" in 2005. His Bollywood debut was 2008's "Mumbai Meri Jaan" , starring Irrfan and R Madhavan. Kamat also played the negative role in John Abraham-starrer "Rocky Handsome" in 2016, which he also directed. His biggest hit was Ajay Devgn-Tabu starrer "Drishyam" , which was a remake of the Malayalam movie of the same name.