DST seeks people's views through community radio for formulation of S&T policy

For the first time, people's views are being taken through community radio for the formulation of Science Technology and Innovation Policy (STIP)-2020, a ministry statement said on Thursday. "Accordingly, National Council for Science and Technology Communication (NCSTC), DST, has devised a unique way to capture the inputs of people for S&T through involvement of Community Radio Stations (CRS)," the statement said.

Updated: 13-08-2020 22:31 IST | Created: 13-08-2020 22:31 IST
For the first time, people's views are being taken through community radio for the formulation of Science Technology and Innovation Policy (STIP)-2020, a ministry statement said on Thursday. The process of formulation of STIP 2020 has been initiated by the Department of Science and Technology (DST) along with the Office of Principal Scientific Advisor (PSA). The focus is on decentralisation of policy design by making it a bottom-up and inclusive process.

The policy formulation process, based on four interlinked tracks covering nearly 15,000 stakeholders, also involves inclusion of inputs through community radio. "Accordingly, National Council for Science and Technology Communication (NCSTC), DST, has devised a unique way to capture the inputs of people for S&T through involvement of Community Radio Stations (CRS)," the statement said.  "Out of 291 Community Radio Stations (CRS) across the country, 25 CRS has been identified based on regional diversity, gender, and outreach capability," the statement added.  The process is being implemented through Commonwealth Educational Media Centre for Asia (CEMCA) for capacity building and handholding. Audio content on the policy developed by DST is being broadcast in 13 Indian languages along with an interesting jingle through identified CRS from August 1. This broadcast will continue till September 30. The data from these stations will be collected in several formats for inclusion in STIP 2020. Focus Group Discussion (FGD) with the community representatives have already started.

This policy aims to realign priorities of the STI ecosystem as per the need of diverse scientific sectors. The people-centric approach will align it with the changing aspirations of society for holistic socio-economic development of the country, it said. A participatory model with four interconnected tracks has been adopted to formulate this policy to capture the fundamental ethos of participatory democracy, the statement added "The policy on science, technology, and innovation would greatly gain by the insights from the grassroots in identification of the relevant problems and the processes required for effectively addressing them," said Ashutosh Sharma, Secretary, DST.

