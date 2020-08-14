Left Menu
Music Industry hit hard by coronavirus in Haldwani

Scores of musicians and singers in Haldwani city of Uttarakhand have been hit by COVID-19 pandemic as public gatherings have been banned and people are not willing to step outdoors to attend concerts and shows.

ANI | Haldwani (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 14-08-2020 09:58 IST | Created: 14-08-2020 09:48 IST
Music instruments shop in Haldwani [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

These musicians are now putting their videos on social media platforms to showcase their talent and earn the livelihood. In turn, people around the world have turned to music to help them through the crisis.

"Earlier, I use to do live shows here. But after the lockdown, the scenario has changed. We are now buying studio equipment to do recording at our homes and putting the videos on social media platforms," said Dhruv, a singer. "Musicians are now buying instruments and other studio equipment from our shop. No shows are happening in the city because of COVID," said KK Bhatt, studio designer, Haldwani.

According to the Union Health Ministry, there are a total of 4,059 active cases of COVID-19. Out of the total, 6,687 have been migrated/cured and 140 have died after contracting the infection.

