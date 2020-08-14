Man drowns in Yamuna river during idol immersion

A 23-year-old man drowned in the Yamuna river during idol immersion in southeast Delhi's Kalindi Kunj area, police said on Friday. The deceased has been identified as Amit, a resident of Okhla Phase-II, they said

On receiving information about the incident on Thursday, the police rushed to the Shiv Ghat in Kalindi Kunj. Three men were pulled out of the river, a senior police official said. "The two other men - Rahul (24) and Jaspal (15) - were fine but Amit was unconscious. He was rushed to the Appollo Hospital where he was declared brought dead. Further enquiry and action under section 174 CrPC is underway," Deputy Commissioner of Police (southeast) RP Meena said.