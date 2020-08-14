Panchaloha idol of Murugan stolen from temple

Erode, Aug 14 (PTI): A one-foot tall 'panchaloha' (amixture of five metals)idol of Lord Murugan was stolen froma temple near here on Friday, police said

The robbery came to light when the priest of the'Vetri' Vinayaga temple opened it this morning for pooja andfound the idol of Murugan missing, the police said

A case has been registered and investigations havebegun, they said.