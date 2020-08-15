Left Menu
The veteran singer's son SP Charan said there is a good response to the use of ventilator and Balasubrahmanyam's lungs are functioning better. Assistant Director (Medical Services), Dr Anuradha Baskaran, of MGM Healthcare said in a statement: "Thiru SP Balasubrahmanyam who is admitted at MGM Healthcare due to COVID-19 continues to be on life support in the Intensive Care Unit.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 15-08-2020 20:56 IST | Created: 15-08-2020 20:56 IST
SPB continues to be on life support: Hospital

Renowned playback singer S P Balasubrahmanyam continues to be on life support and stable, a private hospital treating him said here on Saturday. The veteran singer's son SP Charan said there is a good response to the use of ventilator and Balasubrahmanyam's lungs are functioning better.

Assistant Director (Medical Services), Dr Anuradha Baskaran, of MGM Healthcare said in a statement: "Thiru SP Balasubrahmanyam who is admitted at MGM Healthcare due to COVID-19 continues to be on life support in the Intensive Care Unit. He remains stable and the doctors are closely monitoring his clinical parameters." In a video message, Charan said "there is a very good response from ventilator, his lungs are functioning better than they were yesterday. The doctors are very confident that he will pull through. It is a time consuming process. We, though, expect a recovery, it is going to be a slow recovery." Thanking the star singer's fans and well-wishers for their love for his father, he said, "your prayers are definitely helping," and requested them to continue doing it. Luminaries from filmdom and scores of fans ardently prayed for the speedy recovery of veteran playback singer S P Balasubrahmanyam, who was admitted to a hospital here after he tested positive for COVID-19 days ago.

On August 5, the singer had posted a video on his Facebook page, informing his fans and followers that he has tested positive for COVID-19 and that he was doing well. In the video, he had said that he was receiving treatment at a Chennai-based private hospital and that he has quarantined himself.PTI VGN SS PTI PTI

