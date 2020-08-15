HC vacates CAT stay on extension;Asha Kishore takes charge as director of Sree Chitra Institute

Left Menu
Dr Asha Kishore has taken charge as the director of Kerala's prestigious Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute of Medical Sciences and Technology, a day after the state High Court vacated a tribunal order staying the extension granted to the incumbent director.

Dr Asha Kishore has taken charge as the director of Kerala's prestigious Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute of Medical Sciences and Technology, a day after the state High Court vacated a tribunal order staying the extension granted to the incumbent director. Early this month, the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) at Ernakulam had stayed the extension order of Kishore, considering a petition by a faculty member of Thiruvananthapuram-based institute.

The petitioner sought to revoke the extension granted to Kishore. Challenging the CAT order, Kishore approached the High Court.

Considering the plea, a division bench of the court had on August 13 set aside the order of the CAT and directed it to consider and dispose of the pending plea. With this order, Kishore can continue in the institute's director post till 2025.

Institute sources told PTI that she took charge on Friday. The decision to extend Kishore's tenure till her retirement was taken by the Institute Body (IB) comprising 17 members including the Secretary, Department of Science and Technology and the Principal Secretary of the State Health department.

The institute director's post being a permanent one, the practice of extending term every five years tillsuperannuation is a practice in the institute and not a reappointment, sources said. The post was also not notified as a tenured post.

