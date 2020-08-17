Left Menu
SPB, battling COVID-19, has crossed the critical phase: Rajinikanth

Top actor Rajinikanth on Monday said renowned playback singer S P Balasubrahmanyam, being treated for COVID-19 at a private hospital here has crossed the critical phase and prayed for his speedy recovery. I pray to the Almighty for speedy recovery of Balasubrahmanyam who isstill in intensive care.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 17-08-2020 13:06 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Top actor Rajinikanth on Monday said renowned playback singer S P Balasubrahmanyam, being treated for COVID-19 at a private hospital here has crossed the critical phase and prayed for his speedy recovery. "Get well soon dear Balu sir," the Tamil superstar said on his Twitter account and posted a short video in which he praised the singer for entertaining people for decades.

"For more than 50 years, respected S P Balasubrahmanyam sangin several Indian languages and brought joy to crores of peoplethrough his pleasant voice." The singer, who was being treated for COVID has crossed the critical phase, Rajinikanth said. "When I heard that he has crossed the critical phase, I was very happy. I pray to the Almighty for speedy recovery of Balasubrahmanyam who isstill in intensive care. Thanks," he said.

Recently, the singer was admitted to MGM Healthcare here after he tested positive for coronavirus. His son SP Charan said on Sunday that his father has beenbreathing a little more comfortably than before.

Charan, who is also a filmmaker,expressed confidence that his father wouldrecoverfrom the infection.PTI VGNSS PTI PTI.

