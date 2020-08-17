Left Menu
Development News Edition

‘Drishyam' director Nishikant Kamat dies at 50 in Hyderabad hospital

Filmmaker Nishikant Kamat, best known for directing the thriller drama “Drishyam”, died on Monday after battling liver cirrhosis for two years, the AIG Hospitals here said. His condition deteriorated, eventually leading to multiple organ failure, the hospital added. Kamat, who also made the action film “Force” and the Irrfan Khan-led “Madaari”, died at  4.24 pm, it said.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 17-08-2020 17:46 IST | Created: 17-08-2020 17:44 IST
‘Drishyam' director Nishikant Kamat dies at 50 in Hyderabad hospital
Late filmmaker Nishikant Kamat (file) Image Credit: ANI

Filmmaker Nishikant Kamat, best known for directing the thriller drama "Drishyam", died on Monday after battling liver cirrhosis for two years, the AIG Hospitals here said. He was 50. Kamat, who had multiple organ failure, was admitted to hospital on July 31 with complaints of fever and excessive fatigue.

"It was diagnosed that he was suffering from liver cirrhosis for the past two years. Initially, we started antibiotics and supportive medications upon which Mr Kamat showed improvement, but his condition soon deteriorated with progressive liver dysfunction and drowsiness," the hospital said. The director was immediately shifted to the ICU, where his general condition gradually declined. He had also developed respiratory failure and hypotension on Sunday. His condition deteriorated, eventually leading to multiple organ failure, the hospital added.

Kamat, who also made the action film "Force" and the Irrfan Khan-led "Madaari", died at 4.24 pm, it said. "My equation with Nishikant was not just about Drishyam, a film which he directed with Tabu and me. It was an association that I cherished. He was bright; ever-smiling. He has gone too soon. RIP Nishikant," his "Drishyam" star Ajay Devgn said on Twitter. Kamat made his directorial debut with the Marathi film "Dombivali Fast" in 2005. His Bollywood debut was "Mumbai Meri Jaan" , also starring Irrfan. Kamat played a negative role in John Abraham-starrer "Rocky Handsome" in 2016, which he also directed.

His biggest hit was the Ajay Devgn-Tabu starrer "Drishyam" , which was a remake of the Malayalam movie of the same name..

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Research lab to make environmentally friendly flip flops from algae; Mystery of the dimming of massive star Betelgeuse explained and more

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. to tighten restrictions on Huawei access to technology, chips -sources

Britannia declares interim dividend of Rs 83 per share

One Piece Chapter 988 synopsis revealed, Luffy could use Ryou to defeat Kaido

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

BJP's Jai Prakash Nishad elected unopposed to Rajya Sabha from UP

Jai Prakash Nishad, Bharatiya Janata Party BJP candidate for the by-election to a Rajya Sabha seat from Uttar Pradesh was elected unopposed on Monday.Central Election Committee of the BJP on August 11 had finalised Nishad as the partys cand...

FACTBOX-The assassination of Lebanon's Hariri and its aftermath

Lebanons Rafik al-Hariri was assassinated in 2005. Here are some details about him, his death, and its impact ahead of a verdict by a U.N. backed tribunal on Tuesday WHO WAS RAFIK AL-HARIRIHariri served as prime minister of Lebanon five tim...

BJP protests in Punjab over hooch tragedy

The BJP held a protest across Punjab on Monday against the state government over the recent hooch tragedy that claimed over 120 lives. The BJP members held protests in all the 117 assembly constituencies and raised slogans against the Congr...

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street kicks off big retail earnings week on high note

U.S. stocks opened higher on Monday with the SP 500 inching closer to a record high as retailers prepared to wind down a better-than-feared quarterly earnings season.The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 39.03 points, or 0.14, at the open t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020