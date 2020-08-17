'Unparalleled' Pandit Jasraj enthralled people with soulful renditions: President Kovind
"Music legend and unparalleled classical vocalist Pandit Jasraj's passing makes me sad. Spanning a distinguished career of over 8 decades, Pandit Jasraj, a Padma Vibhushan recipient, enthralled people with soulful renditions. Condolence to his family, friends & music connoisseurs," he tweeted
Pandit Jasraj, aged 90, died on Monday following a cardiac arrest at his home in New Jersey, the USA.
