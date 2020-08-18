Left Menu
Google honours Librado Silva Galeana, the man who rescued Mexican works & traditions

18-08-2020
Librado Silva Galeana he dedicated a long time to teaching until graduating from the Faculty of Philosophy and Letters of the UNAM with a career in Latin American Studies. Image Credit: Google doodle

Happy Birthday Librado Silva Galeana!!!

Google today celebrates the 78th birthday of Librado Silva Galeana with a fascinating artistic doodle. He was born on August 17, 1942 in Santa Ana Tlacotenco, Mexico.

Librado Silva Galeana focused on the traditions and way of life of indigenous communities, mainly the Nahuatl culture. Google decided to dedicate and illustration by an artist Raúl Urias to honour him.

"Librado Silva Galeana's knowledge of Nahuatl has allowed him to work in the translation and rescue of Mexican works and traditions," highlighted the Foundation for Mexican Letters of the Ministry of Culture in the biography of the writer.

Librado Silva Galeana he dedicated a long time to teaching until graduating from the Faculty of Philosophy and Letters of the UNAM with a career in Latin American Studies. During the mid-1970s, he worked together with fellow Nahuatl teachers to establish the Ignacio Ramírez Social and Cultural Circle, a group named after the renowned 19th century Mexican author and devoted to the study of the language.

Librado Silva Galeana loved to utilize his ability in Nahuatl to a variety of scholarly research to build up a deeper comprehension of the indigenous legacy that assisted with molding modern Mexico. He wrote stories depicting the daily lives of his people, and has also translated a sixteenth-century collection of Huehuetlahtolli.

He received a scholarship from the National Fund for Culture and the Arts for the novel 'The Guardians of the Mountain'. He was named the First Mexican Interpreter of Conference Interpreters and obtained the Nezahualcóyotl Award for Indigenous Languages.

Librado Silva Galeana died in 2014 with many unfinished stories and investigations. His participation in forums and meetings to rescue the Nahuatl culture, in delegations throughout the Mexican Republic will always be remembered in Mexico.

