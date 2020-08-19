Pandit Jasraj's mortal remains to arrive in Mumbai: family
According to Pritam Sharma, media coordinator for the family, Pandit Jasraj's 'antim darshan' will be held on Thursday at his Versova residence, followed by the last rites which will take place at Pawan Hans Crematorium, Vile Parle.PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 19-08-2020 12:13 IST | Created: 19-08-2020 12:13 IST
Mortal remains of Indian classical vocalist Pandit Jasraj, who passed away on Monday following a cardiac arrest at his home in New Jersey, would be brought to Mumbai on Wednesday, his family said in a statement. The 90-year-old music doyen, who belonged to the Mewati Gharana, was in the US when the coronavirus-led lockdown was announced and decided to stay back in the country.
"Pandit Jasraj ji's mortal remains will arrive in Mumbai on Wednesday, 19 August," the family said in the statement. According to Pritam Sharma, media coordinator for the family, Pandit Jasraj's 'antim darshan' will be held on Thursday at his Versova residence, followed by the last rites which will take place at Pawan Hans Crematorium, Vile Parle. The classical vocalist will be cremated with state honours and be given a 21-gun salute, Sharma added.
Pandit Jasraj is survived by his wife Madhura, son Shaarang Dev Pandit and daughter Durga Jasraj, both musicians..
