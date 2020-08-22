Sushant case: CBI team reaches actor's Bandra residence
The CBI team will reconstruct the crime scene at Rajput's flat, where he was found hanging on June 14, an official said. The central agency team, along with forensic experts, reached Rajput's residence in Mont Blanc Apartment around 2.30 pm. Neeraj was interrogated by the central agency on Friday.PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 22-08-2020 15:03 IST | Created: 22-08-2020 14:59 IST
The CBI team, which is probing the Sushant Singh Rajput's death case, reached the late actor's residence at Bandra here on Saturday afternoon. The CBI team will reconstruct the crime scene at Rajput's flat, where he was found hanging on June 14, an official said.
The central agency team, along with forensic experts, reached Rajput's residence in Mont Blanc Apartment around 2.30 pm. The CBI officials and experts of the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) arrived in more than seven vehicles.
"Rajput's cook Neeraj and his flatmate Siddharth Pithani also accompanied the CBI team," the official said. Neeraj was interrogated by the central agency on Friday.
- READ MORE ON:
- Sushant Singh Rajput
- CBI
- Bandra
- Central Forensic Science Laboratory
ALSO READ
Bihar IPS officer Vinay Tiwari, in Mumbai to probe Sushant Singh Rajput case, released from quarantine: BMC.
Bihar govt in SC seeks dismissal of actress Rhea Chakraborty's plea for transfer of Patna FIR in Sushant Singh Rajput death case.
ED summons former business manager of Sushant Singh Rajput
Bihar cop probing Sushant Singh Rajput death case leaves for Patna, says probe was 'quarantined'
SC dismisses PIL seeking CBI, NIA probe in Sushant Singh Rajput death case