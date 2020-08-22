Sushant case: CBI team reaches actor's Bandra residence

The CBI team, which is probing the Sushant Singh Rajput's death case, reached the late actor's residence at Bandra here on Saturday afternoon. The CBI team will reconstruct the crime scene at Rajput's flat, where he was found hanging on June 14, an official said.

The central agency team, along with forensic experts, reached Rajput's residence in Mont Blanc Apartment around 2.30 pm. The CBI officials and experts of the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) arrived in more than seven vehicles.

"Rajput's cook Neeraj and his flatmate Siddharth Pithani also accompanied the CBI team," the official said. Neeraj was interrogated by the central agency on Friday.