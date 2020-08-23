Left Menu
Mela Patt is a symbol of Nag culture and celebrated every year on Nag Panchami with hundreds of people from across the Union Territory and outside converging at Khakhal Mohallah to celebrate the festival. The traditional Dikko dance, a unique folk dance, was not performed this year, which was a regular feature of the festival and people irrespective of religion, caste and gender would participate in it making this festival a symbol of peace, pride and communal harmony, the officials said.

PTI | Bhadarwah | Updated: 23-08-2020 21:58 IST | Created: 23-08-2020 21:58 IST
Amid pandemic, low-key start to annual Mela Patt in J&K's Doda

The three-day annual Mela Patt, devoted to Lord Vasuki Nag, began here on Sunday amid a low turnout after the organisers decided to restrict the celebrations to only necessary rituals due to the coronavirus pandemic, officials said. Mela Patt is a symbol of Nag culture and celebrated every year on Nag Panchami with hundreds of people from across the Union Territory and outside converging at Khakhal Mohallah to celebrate the festival.

The traditional Dikko dance, a unique folk dance, was not performed this year, which was a regular feature of the festival and people irrespective of religion, caste and gender would participate in it making this festival a symbol of peace, pride and communal harmony, the officials said. The festival was first celebrated in the 16th century by King Nag Pal, the then ruler of the small principality that was then called Bhadarkashi, which is presently Bhadarwah.

"This festival is not only the symbol of religion but also depicts our proud historical background and mutual brotherhood. Perhaps, this is the only festival of India which has been celebrated for the last 600 years," said Naresh Gupta, the main organiser of the festival. He said the festival is a symbol of communal harmony of this area and respect for erstwhile King Nag Pal.

"This is an indication of post-modernism. That's why the young generation is returning to its roots. I enjoyed our tradition and this is one of the most enjoyable experiences of my life. I simply loved it," Mridhni Sharma, a resident of Mohalla Haveli, said. Sharma, who is in her late teens, said, "We cannot participate in the traditional Dikko dance due to COVID-19 threat, but fortunately got the blessings of Lord Vasuki Nag." Superintendent of Police, Bhadarwah, Raj Singh Gouria and Sub-divisional Police Officer Aadil Rishu were present at the venue to supervise the security arrangements.

"Elaborate security arrangements were made in and around the venue of the festival. Besides, people were asked to maintain social distance and wear masks while participating in the rituals of holy events," the SP said..

