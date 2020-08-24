Left Menu
Development News Edition

SPB tests negative for COVID, stable: Charan

Star singer S P Balasubrahmanyam has tested negative for coronavirus and he is stable and fine, his son S P Charan said here on Monday. "My father is fine and stable and his coronavirus test has become negative," he said in a statement. Charan, also a filmmaker, thanked the people for their prayers.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 24-08-2020 12:13 IST | Created: 24-08-2020 12:13 IST
SPB tests negative for COVID, stable: Charan

Star singer S P Balasubrahmanyam has tested negative for coronavirus and he is stable and fine, his son S P Charan said here on Monday. "My father is fine and stable and his coronavirus test has become negative," he said in a statement.

Charan, also a filmmaker, thanked the people for their prayers. The 74-year old Balasubrahmanyam, hugely popular for his singing skills in several languages,was admitted toMGM Healthcare here on August 5 after he tested positivefor COVID-19.

According to a hospital bulletin issued on August 22, the playback singer was on ventilator and extracorporeal membraneoxygenation support in the Intensive Care Unit.PTI VGNSS PTI PTI.

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Nigerian lesbian love film to go online; South Korea's BTS hopes 'Dynamite' blows away fans and more

Science News Roundup: Fossil reveals doubly fatal Triassic encounter

Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus deaths exceed 800,000; Brazil registers 50,032 new cases and more

BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Establishes Integrated Corporate Development Organization To Optimize Portfolio

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Postpone NEET, JEE until situation gets conducive: Mamata urges Centre

In wake of COVID-19 outbreak, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday appealed to the Centre to assess the risk and postpone the Joint Entrance Examination JEE and National Eligibility cum Entrance Test NEET until the situation...

Electricity cut in Syria after explosion hits gas pipeline

An explosion early on Monday struck a gas pipeline in a Damascus suburb, cutting electricity throughout Syria, state media reported, citing the countrys electricity and oil ministers. The oil minister, Ali Ghanem, said the explosion struck ...

Polanco powers Pirates past Brewers with late homer

Gregory Polancos two-out, two-run home run in the eighth inning Sunday gave the Pittsburgh Pirates a 5-4 win and a sweep of their series against the visiting Milwaukee Brewers. Polancos fourth homer of the season came against Milwaukee reli...

Sonia Gandhi offers to quit as interim chief, asks CWC to start process for selecting new chief

Interim Congress President Sonia Gandhi on Monday offered to quit, asking the Congress Working Committee to initiate the process for selecting a new party chief, sources said. In her opening remarks at the meeting, called in the wake of a s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020