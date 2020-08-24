Left Menu
Sexual harassment allegation against Sub-Inspector in AP, higher officer sends report to district SP

A woman from Tungapeta village of Srikakulam district has accused the Ponduru Sub-Inspector Ramakrishna of sexual harassment over the phone.

ANI | Srikakulam (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 24-08-2020 23:26 IST
Sexual harassment allegation against Sub-Inspector in AP, higher officer sends report to district SP
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

A woman from Tungapeta village of Srikakulam district has accused the Ponduru Sub-Inspector Ramakrishna of sexual harassment over the phone. The audio records said to be of her conversation with the Sub-Inspector went viral. The circle inspector has submitted a report to the district collector in this regard.

As per the victim woman's version, Ponduru Sub-Inspector Ramakrishna conducted a raid in the house of Annepu Apparao in Tungapeta village of Ponduru Mandal on Sunday. The police seized 48 liquor bottles from that house. However, the Sub-Inspector did not register a case even after 24 hours. Instead, he asked Apparao's daughter to come to his house. He told her that he will think of getting rid of the case only if she comes to his place. The woman recorded the calls with the Sub-Inspector on the phone. The victim woman said, "The Sub-Inspector called me at 9 AM today. He said that the circle inspector is coming, so come once, have a talk and go. Then he asked me to come to his house. When I asked why to his house, he said he has some work. When I insisted why he is calling me to his house, he said he likes me. I said that I am coming to the police station along with my father. He told me to leave father aside and asked me to come to his place. I said that I am not 'that kind of' person, but he insisted that I come. Then I asked what about the case. He said he will look into that matter".

When ANI asked JR Puram Circle Inspector Malleswara Rao, he simply said that he has prepared a report on the matter and submitted to the district Superintendent of Police (SP). (ANI)

