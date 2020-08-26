J-K: Bhaderwah's famous festival 'Mela Patt' concludes

Mela Patt, a famous three-day festival of Bhaderwah in Doda district, concluded on Wednesday. "This festival has been celebrated here since Akbar's reign. The emperor was impressed by the spiritual power of the ruler of Bhaderwah Principality Raja Nagpal at the Mughal Court, attributed to the blessings of the serpent God Nag Raj Vasuki. Much wealth was awarded to Raja Nagpal as a token of respect," said Ravinder Koutwal, a resident of the area while speaking to ANI.

However, a fewer number of people attended the festival this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. Before the commencement of the festival, the authorities made special arrangements to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

"The people attending the festival abided with the norms of social distancing," Koutwal added. "People irrespective of caste, creed or gender come here to participate in the festival with reverence. They also shower flower petals over the Patt," said another local.

On the concluding day of the festival, 'Dhakku' - the traditional dance of the Dogras - is performed by the locals. (ANI)