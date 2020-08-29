Goa hotelier Gaurav Arya to depose before ED on Aug 31 in SSR death case

Goa-based hotelier Gaurav Arya, who was recently summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the Sushant Singh Rajput case, will depose before the directorate on August 31, said his lawyer advocate Manu Sharma. "All the allegations levelled against my client Gaurav Arya are false. He will be deposing before the Enforcement Directorate on Monday as directed," Sharma told reporters in Anjuna, North Goa.

The ED had on Friday put a notice at Gaurav Arya's hotel here asking him to appear before the agency before August 31. ED officials had pasted the notice on the hotel gate after they could not meet the hotelier. The notice said that Arya had to report to Enforcement Directorate Assistant Director Rajiv Kumar on August 31 at 11 am in connection to the case booked under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002. (ANI)