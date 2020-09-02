Left Menu
Sushant was cut off from family, they were unable to help him with his problems, says lawyer

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput was cut off from his family and therefore despite wanting to help him with his problems, they were not able to assist him, advocate Varun Singh, briefing lawyer of the family, said on Wednesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-09-2020 17:42 IST | Created: 02-09-2020 17:42 IST
Advocate Varun Singh, briefing lawyer of the Sushant's family, speaking to ANI on Wednesday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput was cut off from his family and therefore despite wanting to help him with his problems, they were not able to assist him, advocate Varun Singh, briefing lawyer of the family, said on Wednesday. "It has never been our case that the family was unaware. We have always said that there seemed to be a lot of problem and for which we (family) wanted to eventually rescue Sushant at an opportune time," Singh told ANI here.

He said a look at the FIR in the case clears what the case has been made out. "Because he (Sushant) was cut off, the family was unable to assist him and help him tide over the problem, which is why unfortunately things have happened the way they have," Singh said.

"To dispel rumours and bring some clarity about the family's stance and their case, Mr Vikas Singh (lawyer of Sushant's father) will address media today," he added. Speaking about the recently registered drug case registered in the matter, Singh said that the family's FIR has nothing to do with the drug angle.

"The credible investigative agency has taken note of the fact that these situations had occurred and there is something worthwhile to investigate. However, we as complainants have not really stressed up or made that a basis for our case," he said. When asked about the questioning of Sushant Singh Rajput's sisters by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), the lawyer said he cannot reveal the information as it is a matter of investigation. He also said that he cannot release what his three sisters discussed with their lawyers when they came to meet them today, without their consent.

It was also recently reported that Sushant's sister Priyanka knew about his mental health condition. This comes as the CBI, Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) are probing the death case, money laundering angle and drugs angle in the matter respectively.

The case had come to light after the dead body of Sushant Singh Rajput was found at his apartment in Mumbai's Bandra on June 14. Police had, at the moment, said that it prima facia appeared to be a case of suicide. (ANI)

