Bengaluru: CCB detains actress Ragini Dwivedi for questioning in drug case

The Central Crime Branch (CCB) on Friday detained Kannada actress Ragini Dwivedi for questioning, following a search operation at her residence in Bengaluru.

ANI | Karnataka (Bengaluru) | Updated: 04-09-2020 16:01 IST | Created: 04-09-2020 16:01 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Central Crime Branch (CCB) on Friday detained Kannada actress Ragini Dwivedi for questioning, following a search operation at her residence in Bengaluru. Yesterday, the agency had sent her a notice to appear before it for investigation in connection with a case.

Notably, Kannada filmmaker Indrajit Lankesh, a couple of weeks back, had appeared before the CCB and revealed information about the consumption of drugs in the Kannada film industry. The Anti-Narcotics Wing of the CCB issued a notice to Lankesh regarding his statements on media channels over consumption of drugs in the Kannada film industry and asked him to share information.

Lankesh had earlier claimed that some budding actors do consume banned substances. He had raised these points, during the course of many interviews given to the media, after the death of a young Kannada actor, Chiranjeevi Sarja. (ANI)

