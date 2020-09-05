Left Menu
Sushant Singh Rajput's domestic help Dipesh Sawant arrested by NCB

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 05-09-2020 21:42 IST | Created: 05-09-2020 21:42 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Saturday arrested Dipesh Sawant, the domestic help of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, in connection with the late actor's death case, KPS Malhotra, Deputy Director, NCB said. "Dipesh Sawant was arrested by NCB for his role in procuring and handling of drugs. He has been arrested based on statements and digital evidence. He will be produced before court tomorrow at 11 am. Cross-examination of arrested people is underway," Malhotra added.

Sawant was subjected to interrogation and confrontation with Showik, Samuel Miranda, Zaid, Basit Parma and Kaizan. His statement under section 67 of the NDPS Act was recorded and on the basis of enough corroborative evidence, he has been placed under arrest under the provisions of the NDPS Act.

The cross-examination of arrested people is underway. (ANI)

