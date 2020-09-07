Left Menu
Studied engineering, but had instinct for acting, says Baramulla youth featuring in Salman's web series

Baramulla (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], September 7 (ANI) A young man from rural Baramulla, who quit his engineering career to do roles in TV serials, will now feature in a web series produced by Bollywood actor Salman Khan.

Baramulla (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], September 7 (ANI) A young man from rural Baramulla, who quit his engineering career to do roles in TV serials, will now feature in a web series produced by Bollywood actor Salman Khan. Ummer Khan, a boy from a rural area in Kashmir's Baramulla district, quit his engineering career to pursue his passion. Born in Khawaja Bagh area of Baramulla to parents who are both teachers, Ummer decided to take up acting as a career when he was chosen as Mr Personality at the fresher's party of his college.

"I became an actor because I have an instinct for acting," Ummer Khan told ANI. He received an offer to feature in Punjabi albums, which he did by the time he was done with studies. He moved to Delhi to pursue an acting course, and then landed in Mumbai.

Ummer also played many roles and one of the most-watched soap operas on television, 'Kasauti Zindagi Kay 2'. After finishing his engineering course, he played a character in a Tamil film, and featured in Crime Patrol show and now is shooting for a web series produced by Salman Khan. Ummer Khan these days is prepping for the release of his debut film and web series titled 'SOT' under the Salman Khan production, SKTV. Its promo is already on air. Khan said he worked day and night for the series.

"I was fond of acting while I was in school. When I was in Chandigarh, I did some Punjabi albums. While in Delhi, I have done modelling and participated in ramp shows. I am fond of rap songs and I have done a rap song in Mumbai which has already released. Also, there are projects ahead in which I will do the rapping," he added. (ANI)

