Left Menu
Development News Edition

7-year-old Kanpur boy climbs walls like Spider-Man

A seven-year-old boy in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur is climbing walls like the Marvel superhero character Spider-Man.

ANI | Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 08-09-2020 09:58 IST | Created: 08-09-2020 09:58 IST
7-year-old Kanpur boy climbs walls like Spider-Man
Yasharth climbing a wall (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

A seven-year-old boy in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur is climbing walls like the Marvel superhero character Spider-Man. Yasharth Singh Gaur, a class three student, told ANI that he got the inspiration to climb walls without support after he saw the movie 'Spider-Man'.

"When I saw the 'Spider-Man' movie, I wanted to climb walls like him. I tried doing that at home. Initially, I used to fall down, but later I mastered that technique. I told my brother about it, and he told everyone else," said the boy. Yasharth, who wants to be an IPS officer when he grows up, added that in the beginning the elders at home used to discourage him from climbing walls as they were afraid that he would fall down, but later when they saw him doing it daily, they stopped doing so.

"I'm not afraid to fall. I will jump if I slip," Yasharth added. (ANI)

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You – Why renewal for Season 2 starring Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin is inevitable

New device to bring down cost of tracking open heart surgeries

Money Heist Season 5 filming continues, Instagram pic shows Professor alive

Kiwi businesses need to invest more in upskilling workforce: Accenture NZ

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Liev Schreiber to star in Hemingway adaptation ‘Across The River And Into The Trees’

Actor Liev Schreiber is set to play the lead in the film adaptation of author Ernest Hemingways Venice-set novel Across The River And Into The Trees. The movie also features up-and-coming Italian actor Matilda De Angelis, Laura Morante, Jav...

Olympics-Games must be held next year "at any cost" - Minister

The rearranged Tokyo Games must be held at any cost in 2021, Japans Olympic Minister Seiko Hashimoto said on Tuesday. Speaking at a news conference, Hashimoto said the Games should be held for the benefit of the athletes, regardless of the ...

Telugu actor Jayaprakash Reddy passes away

Telugu cinema and theatre actor Jayaprakash Reddy 74 passed away in Vidhya Nagar, Guntur due to heart attack on Tuesday. Andhra Pradesh Chief Ministers office CMO issued a statement condoling the loss of the versatile actor.Andhra Pradesh C...

Fans raise fundraising campaign after Erica's disqualification from BB Naija

After the disqualification of Erica Ngozi Nlewedim, a housemate contestant in the Big Brother Naija Season 5 for breaking some of the house rules, her fans, known as Elites, started a fundraising campaign for her on a popular platform, GoFu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020