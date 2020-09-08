7-year-old Kanpur boy climbs walls like Spider-Man

A seven-year-old boy in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur is climbing walls like the Marvel superhero character Spider-Man. Yasharth Singh Gaur, a class three student, told ANI that he got the inspiration to climb walls without support after he saw the movie 'Spider-Man'.

"When I saw the 'Spider-Man' movie, I wanted to climb walls like him. I tried doing that at home. Initially, I used to fall down, but later I mastered that technique. I told my brother about it, and he told everyone else," said the boy. Yasharth, who wants to be an IPS officer when he grows up, added that in the beginning the elders at home used to discourage him from climbing walls as they were afraid that he would fall down, but later when they saw him doing it daily, they stopped doing so.

"I'm not afraid to fall. I will jump if I slip," Yasharth added. (ANI)