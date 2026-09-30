Boeing wins US Navy's next-generation fighter contract, Pentagon says

Boeing ​has been selected to build the US Navy's ‌next-generation stealth fighter, the Pentagon said, the aerospace company's second consecutive major win on fighter ‌jets and capping months of delay ‌over a program that is central to countering China in the Pacific. Boeing Co beat out ⁠rival ​Northrop ⁠Grumman Corp for the development contract, worth $20 billion, ⁠to produce test aircraft. The program could grow ​to hundreds of billions over its lifetime ⁠as production ramps up and, potentially, as international ⁠customers ​place orders.

Boeing was also selected in March of last year to ⁠build the Air Force's new stealthy F-47 fighter, ⁠giving ⁠it two marquee sixth-generation jet contracts in consecutive years.