Boeing wins US Navy's next-generation fighter contract, Pentagon says
Boeing has been selected to build the US Navy's next-generation stealth fighter, the Pentagon said, the aerospace company's second consecutive major win on fighter jets and capping months of delay over a program that is central to countering China in the Pacific. Boeing Co beat out rival Northrop Grumman Corp for the development contract, worth $20 billion, to produce test aircraft. The program could grow to hundreds of billions over its lifetime as production ramps up and, potentially, as international customers place orders.
Boeing was also selected in March of last year to build the Air Force's new stealthy F-47 fighter, giving it two marquee sixth-generation jet contracts in consecutive years.