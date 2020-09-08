Drug case: Actor Sanjana Galrani along with mother detained in Bengaluru
Kannada film actress Sanjana Galrani along with her mother were detained on Tuesday by the Central Crime Branch (CCB), Bengaluru for their alleged involvement in a drug case, the police case.ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 08-09-2020 16:45 IST | Created: 08-09-2020 16:45 IST
Kannada film actress Sanjana Galrani along with her mother were detained on Tuesday by the Central Crime Branch (CCB), Bengaluru for their alleged involvement in a drug case, the police case. The mother-daughter duo has been sent to the CCB office situated in Chamrajpet area of the city for further interrogation.
Earlier in the morning, after obtaining a warrant from a court, a search was being conducted at Galrani's house in Bengaluru, informed Sandeep Patil, Joint CP crime. Yesterday, Kannada actor Ragini Dwivedi was also arrested in this case and was produced in court, which sent her to 5-day custody. As per the CCB, one Niyaz has also been arrested in connection with the case as part of the ongoing probe.
Notably, Kannada filmmaker Indrajit Lankesh, a couple of weeks back, had appeared before the CCB and revealed information about the use of drugs in the Kannada film industry. (ANI)
