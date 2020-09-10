Thank govt, my dept for support: Wushu coach who becomes first recipient of Dronacharya Award from J-K

Indian Wushu team coach has become the first Dronacharya awardee from Jammu and Kashmir after he was honoured by President Ram Nath Kovind in the recently held virtual ceremony. Kuldeep Handoo, a Kashmiri Pandit who migrated in 1990 to Jammu works as an Inspector in J-K Police. He thanked the Jammu and Kashmir Police for all the support the department has given him.

"I was born in Srinagar. After our migration to Jammu in 1990, my parents went through financial difficulties. Initially, I learnt taekwondo and then switched to Wushu. I thank Indian government and my department for supporting me," Kuldeep Handoo told ANI. Handoo has been a national and international player and had brought laurels to the country.

He was given the responsibility of coaching the Indian Wushu team. Under his guidance, the Indian Wushu team got two gold medals at World Championships and one Gold medal at World Cup. In 2018 Asian Games, under his guidance, the Indian wushu team won four bronze medals.

The Indian team has won 28 silver medals and 57 bronze medals in various championships under his guidance. Speaking to ANI, his wife Bhavneet Handoo said, "I am very proud that my husband has received this award. He has worked really hard and today it has paid off." (ANI)