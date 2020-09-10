Left Menu
Security beefed up outside Kangana Ranaut's office, house in Mumbai

The security has been beefed up outside Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut's residence in suburban Khar and her bungalow-cum-office in Bandra.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 10-09-2020 14:03 IST | Created: 10-09-2020 14:03 IST
Mumbai cops provided security outside Kangana's house. [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

The security has been beefed up outside Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut's residence in suburban Khar and her bungalow-cum-office in Bandra. The 'Panga' actress has already been provided with the Y-plus category security cover by the Union Home Ministry in the wake of the row over her remarks, in which she compared Mumbai with Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK) and also criticised Mumbai police.

In the morning, Rangoli Chandel, the sister of Ranaut, was also spotted outside the demolished office in Bandra. This property was razed by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) yesterday. Later, the Bombay High Court stayed the demolition drive being undertaken by the BMC at the Mumbai property of Kangana Ranaut.

A bench of the High Court also asked the BMC to file a reply to her petition in the matter. Ranaut, through her lawyer Rizwan Siddiqui, had moved the High Court against the demolition of what the BMC termed as "illegal alterations" at her office.

Yesterday, the 'Tanu weds Manu' actress took to Twitter to state "my Mumbai is POK now" and posted photographs of city municipal corporation officials demolishing parts of her property in the city. (ANI)

