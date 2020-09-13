Kolkata artist pays tribute to Sushant through painting ahead of Durga Puja
Ahead of Durga Puja, Manas Rai, an artist in Kolkata, paid a heartwarming tribute to the late actor through his painting.
"Sushant Singh Rajput was a very good artist. He had a lot give but sadly he passed away. If a movie would have been made on Kartik, Sushant would have been the apt choice," Rai told ANI. Sampa Chakraborty, a member of a Puja committee in the city, said that people see an impression of Kartik in Sushant.
"This year, Sushant Singh Rajput's face is being created in place of Goddess Durga's son Kartik as a mark of tribute to him," she said. The 34-year-old actor was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14 and probe agencies are investigating the matter. (ANI)
